Advance of Ukrainian troops in south is slow but steady – Pivden task force

The advance of Ukrainian troops in the south is slow but steady, head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden (South) task force Natalia Humeniuk said.

"As for the situation in the southern region, it remains stable and tense, the advance of our troops is taking place: it is slow but sure. An announcement of our successes will be made as soon as they are consolidated," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

She said the main achievements of the Ukrainian servicemen are the defeat of command posts and logistics centers, such as ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants.

"There are achievements in hitting military equipment that is located directly on positions along the line of confrontation. They are quite significant, because we are hitting units that pose a great threat to those settlements that are amenable to shelling, this is both heavy cannon artillery and missile launchers, fire systems - we destroyed about a dozen such installations over these two days off," Humeniuk said.

She said the enemy, in turn, practices helicopter overflights of Ukrainian positions and air strikes in the rear areas and missile attacks.

"In particular, the use of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has recently been practiced, which is equipped with shells with large fragmentation damage, explosive shells, and thus hit, for example, Mykolaiv," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the activity of Russia in pulling up equipment and pulling up reserves is taking place, but it is very sluggish.

"There is activity in pulling up equipment and pulling up enemy reserves, but it is very sluggish. Nevertheless, we understand that they need time for this, they need this resource, and they are looking for them on some of their resources and reserves. It is little by little observed, but against the background of the general confusion of the enemy and the demoralization of the personnel," Humeniuk said.