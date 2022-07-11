Facts

14:13 11.07.2022

Advance of Ukrainian troops in south is slow but steady – Pivden task force

2 min read

The advance of Ukrainian troops in the south is slow but steady, head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden (South) task force Natalia Humeniuk said.

"As for the situation in the southern region, it remains stable and tense, the advance of our troops is taking place: it is slow but sure. An announcement of our successes will be made as soon as they are consolidated," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

She said the main achievements of the Ukrainian servicemen are the defeat of command posts and logistics centers, such as ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants.

"There are achievements in hitting military equipment that is located directly on positions along the line of confrontation. They are quite significant, because we are hitting units that pose a great threat to those settlements that are amenable to shelling, this is both heavy cannon artillery and missile launchers, fire systems - we destroyed about a dozen such installations over these two days off," Humeniuk said.

She said the enemy, in turn, practices helicopter overflights of Ukrainian positions and air strikes in the rear areas and missile attacks.

"In particular, the use of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has recently been practiced, which is equipped with shells with large fragmentation damage, explosive shells, and thus hit, for example, Mykolaiv," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the activity of Russia in pulling up equipment and pulling up reserves is taking place, but it is very sluggish.

"There is activity in pulling up equipment and pulling up enemy reserves, but it is very sluggish. Nevertheless, we understand that they need time for this, they need this resource, and they are looking for them on some of their resources and reserves. It is little by little observed, but against the background of the general confusion of the enemy and the demoralization of the personnel," Humeniuk said.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

18:30 11.07.2022
Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

14:59 11.07.2022
Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

14:53 11.07.2022
Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

16:56 09.07.2022
Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

Russia's losses since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine reach over 37,200 personnel

19:51 08.07.2022
Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

10:30 08.07.2022
Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

12:56 07.07.2022
Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

12:38 07.07.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

11:05 07.07.2022
Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

LATEST

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

AD
AD
AD
AD