11:33 01.07.2022

Zelensky, European Commission President speak at Rada meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction).

"The President of Ukraine and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke in Parliament," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, EU ambassadors were present at the speech in the parliament's meeting room.

As follows from the photo released by Zheleznyak, Zelensky spoke in the meeting room, and von der Leyen in an online mode.

