Facts

11:03 23.06.2022

Ukrainian refugees will be able to get a job in Israel from July 1

1 min read

About 13,000 Ukrainian citizens staying legally in Israel will be able to find employment from July 1. Haaretz reports about the relevant decision of the authorities.

«Israel announced that beginning July 1, Ukrainians who arrived before the outbreak of the Russia war will be able to work in Israel. This decision is expected to affect some 13,000 Ukrainians currently in Israel whose tourist visas have expired. In addition, for Ukrainian citizens who arrived after the Russian invasion began, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has extended resident permits until the end of July», - the statement reads.

The publication also notes that this decision follows several cases in which Tel Aviv District Court Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen ruled that the Population and Immigration Authority must grant Ukrainian citizens temporary work permits.

As reported, in April, as a result of a meeting between Ambassador Yevgeny Korniychuk and Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli side agreed to provide a work permit for Ukrainians who arrived in Israel on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion and were forced to stay, as well as those, who entered Israel after February 23. In addition, these categories of citizens will be able to receive basic social insurance.

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

LATEST

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

No grounds for evacuation despite intensified shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

Brand of govt portal Diia receives bronze of Cannes Lions festival in Creative Business Transformation

AD
AD
AD
AD