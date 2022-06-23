Ukrainian refugees will be able to get a job in Israel from July 1

About 13,000 Ukrainian citizens staying legally in Israel will be able to find employment from July 1. Haaretz reports about the relevant decision of the authorities.

«Israel announced that beginning July 1, Ukrainians who arrived before the outbreak of the Russia war will be able to work in Israel. This decision is expected to affect some 13,000 Ukrainians currently in Israel whose tourist visas have expired. In addition, for Ukrainian citizens who arrived after the Russian invasion began, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has extended resident permits until the end of July», - the statement reads.

The publication also notes that this decision follows several cases in which Tel Aviv District Court Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen ruled that the Population and Immigration Authority must grant Ukrainian citizens temporary work permits.

As reported, in April, as a result of a meeting between Ambassador Yevgeny Korniychuk and Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli side agreed to provide a work permit for Ukrainians who arrived in Israel on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion and were forced to stay, as well as those, who entered Israel after February 23. In addition, these categories of citizens will be able to receive basic social insurance.