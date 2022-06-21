Ukraine will soon receive first polyethylene granaries from partners – Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine will soon receive the first batch of sleeves for temporary storage of agricultural crops - mobile granaries, the need for which arose due to a shortage of storage capacity caused by the temporary occupation of the Russian Federation of part of its territories and the destruction of some elevators.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food turned to the governments of the United States, Canada, Great Britain and the EU with a corresponding request to provide Ukraine with mobile granaries. At the moment, the first batch of these sleeves is already sailing to Ukraine, according to the agency's website.

The report states that these "sleeves" are long plastic bags that can be stored directly in the fields and which can hold up to 200,000 tonnes of grain.

The ministry indicated that in addition to this, another version of mobile granaries, which are common in Canada and the United States, is planned for delivery - the so-called temporary silos. These are large metal rings mounted on a regular platform. A special material is laid on their surface that does not allow moisture to pass through, and on top it is closed with a special awning that preserves the grain from environmental influences. One such silo holds about 5,000 tonnes of grains.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy specified that many Ukrainian farmers are already buying mobile granaries, primarily sleeves for grain storage.

According to the agency, by the beginning of a full-scale war, Ukrainian farmers had approximately 75 million tonnes of elevator capacities at their disposal. During the war, granaries with a total capacity of about 10 million tonnes ended up in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, were damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities.