Rada speaker proposes candidacy of MP Lubinets for post of Ombudsman

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk proposed to appoint MP Dmytro Lubinets (For the Future group) to the post of Commissioner for Human Rights.

"According to the law requirements, I submitted a proposal for the candidacy of MP Dmytro Valeriyovych Lubinets for the post of Verkhovna Rada Commissione for Human Rights," the speaker wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada expects that the experience of Lubinets as chairman of the parliamentary committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, national minorities and interethnic relations, as well as his professional and human qualities will create all the necessary prerequisites for the full implementation of the powers vested in the Ombudsman.

Dmytro Lubinets is a Ukrainian politician and lawyer, MP of Ukraine of the 8th convocation (from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc) and the 9th convocation (non-partisan). In 2019, he entered the Verkhovna Rada as a non-partisan self-nominated candidate in constituency No. 60 (Donetsk region) and became a member of the For the Future deputy group, which became a party on June 2, 2020.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Liudmyla Denisova from the post of Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. The corresponding decision was supported by 234 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday. The Rada appointed her to this position on March 15, 2018.