09:38 20.06.2022

Russian troops deploy all reserves to Severodonetsk, Bakhmut directions – governor of Luhansk region

All reserves of Russian troops have been deployed to the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, the Russians are trying to establish full control over Severodonetsk and cut the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"They are not successful, they are dying en masse," Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that people hiding in the shelters of the Azot plant refused to be evacuated. When communicating with the population, the National Guards recorded a refusal on video.

"Comparison with Azovstal is not expedient, the situations are completely different. Despite the destruction of all bridges leading to Severodonetsk, communication with the city is preserved – there are ways for evacuation and transportation of everything necessary," Haidai emphasized.

Lysychansk remains under the full control of Ukraine. The city is under constant shelling, but a "quiet" evacuation is taking place, humanitarian supplies are being delivered daily.

"Orcs deliberately shoot at places where people can hide," the head of Luhansk regional military administration said.

In addition, the situation in the satellite village of Severodonetsk remains difficult. Difficult fights were in Metolkine.

"We are waiting for night events," Haidai concluded.

