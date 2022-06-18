Facts

11:32 18.06.2022

Zelensky announces release of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska (Tayra) from captivity

Zelensky announces release of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska (Tayra) from captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the release of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska (Tayra) from captivity.

"Today I can already announce this: we managed to liberate Tayra, Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska, from captivity. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Tayra is already home. We will keep working to liberate everyone," he said in his traditional video address Friday evening.

