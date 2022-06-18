Zelensky announces release of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska (Tayra) from captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the release of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska (Tayra) from captivity.

"Today I can already announce this: we managed to liberate Tayra, Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska, from captivity. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Tayra is already home. We will keep working to liberate everyone," he said in his traditional video address Friday evening.