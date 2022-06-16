France to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine, send lab to prove Russia's war crimes – Macron

France will continue providing Ukraine with its financial, humanitarian, and military assistance, French President Emmanuel Macron has said and announced that a decision on supplying the Caesar 155mm self-propelled gun-howitzers to Ukraine would be made in the next few weeks.

"We will strengthen our military assistance," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron also said that from the first days of Russia's unprovoked military aggression France sent its experts for investigations into Russia's war crimes, which must not be left unpunished.

The president of France said that a mobile DNA laboratory would be sent to Ukraine as an important tool for complicated process of collecting evidence so that international justice could carry out its job.

"From the first day of the war Europe has been standing with free and independent Ukraine, international law, the UN Charter principles, which Russia decided to ignore in an absolutely conscious and unprovoked manner… Ukraine can count on us," Macron said.