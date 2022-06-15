Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian aggressor has lost about 32,750 personnel, 1,440 tanks, and 213 aircraft in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 15 approximately amounted to: about 32,750 (plus 250) people of military personnel killed, 1,440 tanks (plus six) units, 3,528 (plus 25) units of armored combat vehicles, 722 artillery systems (plus one) units, 230 (plus one) MLRS units, 97 units of air defense equipment, 213 units of aircraft, 179 (plus one) units of helicopters, 591 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three), 129 cruise missiles (plus four), 13 ships/boats, 2,485 of automotive equipment and tankers (plus 12) units, 55 special equipment units (plus one)," the message posted on Facebook says.

It is noted that "the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions."