Facts

09:30 24.05.2022

Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

1 min read
Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft and more than 29,000 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.05 approximately amounted to about 29,350 (+150) personnel liquidated; 1,302 (+9) tanks; armored combat vehicles - 3,194 (+28) units, artillery systems - 606 (+ 2) units, MLRS - 201 units, air defense systems - 93 units, aircraft - 205 (+1) units, helicopters - 170 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 480 (+4), cruise missiles - 112 (+2), ships/boats - 13 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 2,213 (+7) units, special equipment - 43 units.

