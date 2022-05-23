Duda: Russia's war against Ukraine is its defeat, but war to continue without help of international community

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is a defeat, but the war will continue without the help of the international community, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"For three months, Russia has not realized any of its strategic goals in general. This war is a defeat for Russia. But Russia is strong, there are many people there, and this war will continue if the international community does not help end this war. How can that be done? By constantly helping Ukraine, not only with humanitarian aid, which is very important, but also by supporting Ukraine with military [aid]," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

The President stressed that Poland was confident that Ukraine would defend itself against Russia.

"We are neighbors, and we know that Ukrainians have always been a very brave, heroic people. And we had no doubt that Ukraine will be defended," Duda said.