End of war will be 'diplomatic' – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the end of the war will be "diplomatic."

"Before, I thought that it would be possible to end only with a dialogue... I thought that it would be a dialogue, that in this dialogue it would be possible to find answers to many questions and many decisions with the Russian side," he said in an interview with the ICTV broadcaster shown during the Saturday telethon.

Now, he said, "I understand that the ending will be diplomatic." "Now it's like a car – not a gasoline or electric car, neither a hybrid. That's why the war is so difficult and the victory will be very difficult. It will be bloody, in battle, but the ending will definitely be in diplomacy," Zelensky said.

"There are things that we will not be able to complete otherwise than at the negotiating table. We want to return everything, the Russian Federation wants not to give everything away," he said.