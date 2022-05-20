The memory of the fallen Ukrainians was honored during the march of vyshyvanka in Israel - The Embassy

The annual March of vyshyvanka in Tel Aviv on the occasion of Vyshyvanka Day was dedicated to Ukrainian cities destroyed during the Russian aggression. The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported this at Facebook.

«Unfortunately, the light of this holiday is overshadowed by the war, which has already claimed thousands of lives and destroyed dozens of cities. Therefore, this year's event was dedicated to the destroyed cities of Ukraine, cities where similar embroidered marches took place last year, and today - they are in ruins from Russian bombs and missiles», - said in a statement.

The marchers carried a 30-meter Ukrainian flag through the central streets of Tel Aviv and lit candles in memory of Ukrainians killed by russian aggressors.

The event is organized by Israeli Friends of Ukraine, Ukrainian Zdybanky in Israel and the Embassy of Ukraine.