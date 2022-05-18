Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 28,300 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to May 18 were approximately: personnel - about 28,300 (+400) people liquidated, tanks - 1,235 (+16) units, armored combat vehicles - 3,009 (+34) units, artillery systems - 586 (+ 8) units, MLRS - 199 (+1) units, air defense systems - 91 (+1) units, aircraft - 202 (+1) units, helicopters - 167 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 441 (+5), winged missiles - 102 (+5), ships/boats - 13 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 2,137 (+28) units, special equipment - 43 units," the General Staff reported in a Facebook post.

It clarifies that over the past day, the greatest losses of the enemy were observed in the Sloviansk, Kryvy Rih and Zaporizhia directions.