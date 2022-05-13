Facts

12:30 13.05.2022

Russian occupiers shell 22 settlements of Donetsk region in day

As a result of shelling by Russian invaders of 22 settlements in the territory of Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine, four people were killed and five wounded, the national police of Donetsk region reported.

"In Donetsk region, the Russians shelled 22 settlements in a day... The invaders killed four civilians, wounded five more. Some 49 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, a lyceum, industrial enterprises, medical institutions, a children's health institution, life support facilities," the police reported in a Facebook message on Friday.

Among the shelled settlements - Mariupol, Avdiyivka, Svitlodarsk, Sviatohirsk, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Soledar, Lyman, Bilozerske, New York, Novoselivka-3, Zaitseve.

"The enemy fired at civilian population from aviation, the Grad multiple launch rocket system, tanks, heavy artillery, as well as rockets," the report says.

A 30-year-old woman died from a shrapnel wound to the head in Lyman, and a man died in Avdiyivka. In the village of Novoselivka-3, a married couple of 76 and 80 years old was killed by a direct hit on the house.

"War crimes of the Russian Federation are documented. The police started a pretrial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

