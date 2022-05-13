Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the past day amounted to about 250 personnel, and from the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, May 13, amounted to about 26,900, according to Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukrainian forces.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation lost one aircraft, one helicopter and seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level in Ukraine, and their total number since February 24 has reached 200, 162 and 405, respectively.

Also, over the past day, ten tanks and 27 armored combat vehicles were destroyed in Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - already 1,205 and 2,900, respectively.

During the day, the Russian Federation lost in Ukraine eight artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 23 vehicles, including tankers with fuel and lubricants and one cruise missile.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 542 artillery systems, 193 MLRS, 88 air defense systems, 2042 vehicles and tankers, 95 cruise missiles, 13 ships and 41 units of special equipment.

"The greatest losses of the enemy (over the past day) were observed in Kurakhove direction," the report says.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the data are being specified.