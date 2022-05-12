Facts

12:20 12.05.2022

Digital Transformation Ministry to open Diia.Business center in Warsaw for IDPs

1 min read
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, the Polish Agency for Investment and Trade, and MasterCard will open a business support center "Diia.Business" in Warsaw, which will work temporarily, during the war.

As the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday, this decision was made due to numerous requests.

In this center, Ukrainians will be able to: consult on obtaining refugee status or other legal grounds for staying on the territory of Poland; receive information about living and employment in Poland; learn how to open a business in Poland.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for May 17, 2022, and Diia.Business in Warsaw will begin to receive visitors from May 18 by prior registration.

