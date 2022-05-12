Facts

10:58 12.05.2022

Enemy troops lose 300 personnel over past day - General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24 to May 12 amounted to about 26,650 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to a Facebook post, the enemy's losses amounted to: personnel - about 26,650 (+300) liquidated people; tanks - 1,195 (+8) units, armored combat vehicles - 2,873 (+17) units, artillery systems - 534 (+6) units, MLRS - 191 (+6) units, air defense systems - 87 (+0 ) units, aircraft - 199 (+0) units, helicopters - 161 (+1) units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 398 (+8), cruise missiles - 94 (+0), ships/boats - 13 (+ 1) units, automotive equipment and tankers - 2,019 (+22) units, special equipment - 41 (+0).

The greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in Kurakhove direction. The data is being specified.

