Infrastructure damage from war up by $2.4 bln in week, oil depots destroyed for $227 mln – study

The total amount of direct documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's armed aggression is more than $94 billion, or almost UAH 2.8 trillion, an increase of almost $2.4 billion over the week, according to an updated analysis within the framework of the Russia will Pay project of the KSE Institute team.

According to a press release on Wednesday, in the new calculations, the largest increase in damage is due to an increase in the number of damaged and destroyed residential buildings as a result of hostilities: according to the latest estimates of project analysts, 35.2 million square meters of housing stock worth $31 billion were destroyed or damaged due to the war.

Compared to previous estimates, this figure increased by almost $1.3 billion. Cities such as Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Rubizhne suffered the most from the destruction of the housing stock.

The current calculations take into account the KSE estimate of damage from destruction and damage to tank farms: as of May 10, losses from destruction of 27 tank farms amount to $227 million.

In addition, according to the latest calculations within the framework of the Russia will Pay project, the total number of destroyed or damaged educational institutions is already almost 1,000, and the damage reaches $1.3 billion.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, at least 208 enterprises, 508 medical institutions, 562 kindergartens, 295 bridges, 156 warehouses, 102 religious buildings, 83 administrative buildings, 27 oil depots and 12 civilian airports have been damaged, destroyed or captured.

The total losses of the Ukrainian economy due to the war, according to the estimates of the Ministry of Economy and KSE, taking into account both direct losses calculated in this project and indirect losses (decrease in GDP, cessation of investment, outflow of labor, additional spending on defense and social support, etc.) range from $564 billion to $600 billion.

The study is supported by the President's Office, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Reintegration and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Within the framework of the project, volunteers from the Centre for Economic Strategy, Dragon Capital, the Anti-Corruption Headquarters, the Institute of Analysis and Advocacy, Transparency International Ukraine, ProZorro.Sale, ProZorro and the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers work together with the KSE Institute team.