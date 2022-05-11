Zelensky thanks US House of Reps for supporting financial aid bill for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked members of the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting the law on additional financial aid to Ukraine.

"I thank Speaker Pelosi and all friends of Ukraine in U.S. House of Representatives for the quick approval of the law on additional financial support for our state initiated by President Biden. We are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate, " Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $39.8 billion aid package for Ukraine. The bill would provide $6 billion in security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons, logistical support, materials and services for the Ukrainian armed forces and national security forces, and $900 million to support refugees, including housing and language courses.

Approximately $8.7 billion of the bill will go to the Economic Support Fund to meet urgent needs in Ukraine.

Next, the document must be approved by the U.S. Senate, after which it will be sent to the president for approval.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier that once the House approves the bill, the Senate "will act quickly" to get the bill passed and sent to Biden for signature.