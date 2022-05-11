Facts

11:17 11.05.2022

Zelensky thanks US House of Reps for supporting financial aid bill for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky thanks US House of Reps for supporting financial aid bill for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked members of the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting the law on additional financial aid to Ukraine.

"I thank Speaker Pelosi and all friends of Ukraine in U.S. House of Representatives for the quick approval of the law on additional financial support for our state initiated by President Biden. We are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate, " Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $39.8 billion aid package for Ukraine. The bill would provide $6 billion in security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons, logistical support, materials and services for the Ukrainian armed forces and national security forces, and $900 million to support refugees, including housing and language courses.

Approximately $8.7 billion of the bill will go to the Economic Support Fund to meet urgent needs in Ukraine.

Next, the document must be approved by the U.S. Senate, after which it will be sent to the president for approval.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier that once the House approves the bill, the Senate "will act quickly" to get the bill passed and sent to Biden for signature.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

LATEST

Ukraine honours Kravchuk’s legacy in continuing to defend the independence he secured – British ambassador

Anti-Russian cyber coalition to strengthen functioning of global cyberspace – MFA of Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming estimates losses from Russian aggression at 'hundreds of millions of dollars,' sowing impossible on 40% of area

Invaders steal Scythian gold, other historical and cultural treasures from Melitopol Local History Museum

Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

German Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine to be held on Thurs – media

U.S. House passes bill to provide nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD