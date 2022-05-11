Ukrlandfarming estimates losses from Russian aggression at 'hundreds of millions of dollars,' sowing impossible on 40% of area

Losses of Oleh Bakhmatiuk's Ukrlandfarming group of companies due to Russian aggression amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, and 40% of the sown areas were under occupation or are located in territories where active hostilities were fought and where it is impossible to carry out sowing, the holding said.

"Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories continue to rob and destroy Ukrainian enterprises. The Ukrlandfarming group of companies, whose shareholder is Ukrainian businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk, is suffering losses due to the criminal actions of the occupiers, which are already measured in hundreds of millions of dollars," the release notes.

According to him, in particular, Europe's largest poultry farm Chornobayivska in Kherson region, in the construction of which the company invested $ 300 million, due to hostilities by the Russian Federation, was left without the opportunity to feed the poultry, bring workers to their workplaces and export finished products, which led to the extinction of the bird and the danger of an ecological disaster.

Ukrlandfarming indicates that the poultry farm is completely de-energized, and production is completely stopped, more than 4 million adult chickens and about 700,000 young birds died without the possibility of utilizing them.

"Only direct losses from the destruction of this production by the invaders amounted to about UAH 800 million. And the total financial losses from the destruction of production of chicken eggs as a result of Russian aggression currently reach UAH 1.5 billion. The poultry farms of the agricultural holding near Makariv and near Brovary, Kyiv region, were also destroyed. The losses of these enterprises amount to up to 1 million birds," the report says.

The agricultural holding stated that its regional office in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, located in Novoraisk, Kherson region, where equipment, plant protection products, mineral fertilizers, seeds, and other inventory items worth millions of dollars were located, is being plundered, and the loot is taken out by the occupiers. In particular, tractors, combines, machines, drones were lost: 70 units of John Deer equipment, 26 units of automotive equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles for cultivating land.

Ukrlandfarming added that the enemy is taking out more than 12,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds from the Dobrobut grain elevator in Khlibodarivka, Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, looting and destroying the infrastructure of the production facility. In particular, the equipment, the laboratory, the weight complex was destroyed, the office was robbed.

"The damage from the criminal actions of the invaders at this enterprise is about $ 12 million," the company estimates.