Invaders steal Scythian gold, other historical and cultural treasures from Melitopol Local History Museum

Law enforcers of Zaporizhia region have opened criminal proceedings over the theft of Scythian gold and other historical and cultural valuables from Melitopol local history museum by Russian occupiers, Zaporizhia regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the agency, in April 2022, Russian occupiers and representatives of the occupation administration of Melitopol stole historical and cultural valuables from the Melitopol Local History Museum. Among the stolen items is a collection of Scythian gold, found by archaeologists in the 50s of the 20th century.

Investigation of this fact is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (Violation of laws and customs of war) have been opened.