Facts

10:33 11.05.2022

Invaders steal Scythian gold, other historical and cultural treasures from Melitopol Local History Museum

1 min read
Invaders steal Scythian gold, other historical and cultural treasures from Melitopol Local History Museum

Law enforcers of Zaporizhia region have opened criminal proceedings over the theft of Scythian gold and other historical and cultural valuables from Melitopol local history museum by Russian occupiers, Zaporizhia regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the agency, in April 2022, Russian occupiers and representatives of the occupation administration of Melitopol stole historical and cultural valuables from the Melitopol Local History Museum. Among the stolen items is a collection of Scythian gold, found by archaeologists in the 50s of the 20th century.

Investigation of this fact is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (Violation of laws and customs of war) have been opened.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

LATEST

Ukraine honours Kravchuk’s legacy in continuing to defend the independence he secured – British ambassador

Zelensky thanks US House of Reps for supporting financial aid bill for Ukraine

Anti-Russian cyber coalition to strengthen functioning of global cyberspace – MFA of Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming estimates losses from Russian aggression at 'hundreds of millions of dollars,' sowing impossible on 40% of area

Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

German Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine to be held on Thurs – media

U.S. House passes bill to provide nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD