If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

If no decision is found on the sixth package of EU sanctions, this will indicate that Hungary is playing along with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We very much hope that a solution will be found in the coming days. If it is not found, then all of us will only have to draw one conclusion, that Hungary, with its uncompromising position, is simply playing along with Russia in its attempts to save the EU oil market," Kuleba said at the press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that delay in the adoption of the sixth sanctions package is absolutely unacceptable.

"All arguments that the oil embargo, in the form in which it was proposed for adoption, will destroy the economy of Hungary or any other country, are far-fetched, because the EU has proposed a flexible mechanism for imposing an oil embargo, which takes into account the interests of all member states," Kuleba said.