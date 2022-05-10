Russia shelling Chernihiv, Sumy regions daily, repeatedly throughout day

Russia is shelling Chernihiv and Sumy regions daily, and repeatedly throughout the day, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"There is no usual border protection, as it should be perceived, with patrolling along the border line, since the danger of mining the area, the work of sabotage groups and, most of all, the shelling carried out by Russia from its territory on the territory of Ukraine remains. This occurs every day, especially in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and repeatedly during the day," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Tuesday.

He said that mortar crews were involved in the shelling, fire was being fired from automatic grenade launchers.

"We also record the work of aviation: both aircraft and helicopters, which, flying up to the border with Ukraine, strike and retreat to the territory of Russia. There are some moments when Russian planes, entering the territory of Ukraine, turn around and strike at the territory of Russia, of course, in order to further blame Ukraine. They thus continue to escalate the situation. In recent days, we also see and record attacks from missile systems on the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko said.