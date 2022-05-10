Zelensky urges Malta to block Russian property, Russian companies' activities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Malta to block property, yachts owned by Russians, as well as the activities of Russian companies in the country.

"It is time to stop privileges for Russian citizens, starting with 'golden passports' and ending with 'dual citizenship.' Do not let your island be used, check which Russians are trying to hide using your jurisdiction and your land. Block real estate, yachts owned by Russians, Russian IT and Blockchain companies, Russian propaganda channels. This is not just a business, these are structures associated with the Russian state," he told the Parliament of Malta on Tuesday, speaking via video link.

Speaking about the threat of a food and migration crisis due to the war in Ukraine, Zelensky said "you can also feel the negative consequences of crises in neighboring regions."

According to Zelensky, "considering that ships under your flag are used, in particular, to transport Russian oil, every dollar and every euro that you can earn will be covered by large and painful losses... if you still fail to stop the food and migration crises if the Russian invasion goes further into Europe."

He also said "Ukraine needs weapons – planes, helicopters, special artillery, because now, like 80 years ago, the future of Europe is determined on the battlefield."