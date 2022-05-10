Russia loses membership in some intl institutions in fields of economy, transport, energy, communications – MFA

After the start of large-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russia lost its membership in a number of international institutions in the fields of economy, transport, energy, communications, academic, scientific industries, as well as in many sports organizations, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"We squeezed the Russian Federation out of the World Tourism Organization, the Danube Commission, a number of international institutions in the fields of economy, transport, energy, communications, academic, scientific industries, as well as in many sports organizations," Dzhaparova said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to her, the first organization from which Ukraine squeezed out the Russian Federation was the Council of Europe.

"Our next big victory was the extrusion of the Russian Federation from Geneva, in particular the Human Rights Council. This is a platform that the Russian Federation has traditionally bullied and denigrated everything that we were doing, blurring the details, trying to interfere in the reports that UN officials wrote, especially in matters of human rights violations," Dzhaparova said.

In addition, Russia has been deprived of observer status and cooperation with it in the European Organization for Nuclear Research, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Organization of American States has been terminated.

"We have already blocked an appointment of Russian candidates under the programs of the subsidiary bodies and specialized agencies of the UN or related institutions, the ECOSOC commission and convention bodies," Dzhaparova said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that during April, for the first time in decades, Russia lost its seat on the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, on the UNICEF Executive Board and on the UN-Women Executive Board.

"Within UNESCO, 46 countries at first refused to take part, announced their boycott of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Kazan, and then on April 21, the Bureau of the World Heritage Committee decided to postpone the 45th session of the Committee, which was previously planned to be held in Kazan," she summed up.