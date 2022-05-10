Europe together with Ukraine: a march and a charity concert supporting Ukraine took place in Brussels

Facts

On May 8th, a march, supporting Ukraine and a charity concert "EUROPE DAY FOR UKRAINE" took place in Brussels, attended by more than 2,500  participants. Ukrainians and Europeans together, inspired, with smiles, songs, yellow and blue flags, slogans "Ukraine is Europe", "Stop using Russian gas", "Be brave - like Ukraine", "Ukraine needs Europe" marched through the central streets of Brussels to the European Parliament building in Luxembourg Square, where the concert began.
"We unite cultures, artists, create new platforms and formats to support the loud and systematic voice of Ukraine in the world.  In the capital of the European Union, we managed to unite more than 2,500 caring people, who joined our event and supported the Ukrainian people.  I am grateful to everyone who took part in such an important event.  With strong international support, Ukraine will definitely win." - said Viktor Berezenko, founder of the Institute for Global Transformation, the partner of the event.
Popular Belgian performers and Ukrainian stars, including the soloist of the band "Go_A" Kateryna Pavlenko, performed for the audience. Yevhen Klopotenko prepared 500 liters of borsch and varenyky (dumplings) especially for the participants. Those interested, had the opportunity to buy T-shirts, bags, postcards and stickers with Ukrainian design. All the funds raised, almost 21 670  euros in cash and the amount of online transfers, which the organizers will announce later, will go to charitable assistance to Ukraine.
 The "EUROPE DAY FOR UKRAINE" event was a demonstration of the unity of European society with Ukraine and its courageous and unbreakable people, who are fighting for peace and tranquility throughout Europe, for the fundamental values   of freedom and democracy. Europe together with Ukraine, we are strong, united and invincible.
 The event was organized by the international non-profit public organization "Promote Ukraine", in partnership with OUB - Association of Ukrainian Women of Belgium, Quartier Leopold, London brasserie and LUX / BXL, Institute for Global Transformation.

