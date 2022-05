The German Embassy will resume work in Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"Today we are also here, reopening our German embassy in Kyiv. At first it will be a limited activity. I am very glad that I am here with the Ambassador, Anka Feldhusen. She is accompanying me and she will continue to work in your free city," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.