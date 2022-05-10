Facts

18:06 10.05.2022

German FM announces Berlin's plans to completely abandon Russia's energy resources

German FM announces Berlin's plans to completely abandon Russia's energy resources

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the German authorities were working on a complete and irrevocable rejection of Russia's energy resources.

"We are stubbornly reducing our dependence on Russian energy to zero, forever," Baerbock, who visited Ukraine on Tuesday, was quoted as saying by the t-online portal.

She also stated that there could be no agreements with the Russian Federation behind Ukraine's back.

