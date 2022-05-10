Facts

17:49 10.05.2022

Occupants fire on car with civilians near Zaporizhia, one killed – PGO

1 min read
On the fact of shelling a car with civilians near Zaporizhia by enemy artillery on May 9, as a result of which one person was killed and one was wounded, criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"On May 9, 2022, near the village of Bilohirya, Polohivsky district, at a checkpoint of the occupiers, a car with two civilians turned out to be under enemy fire. As a result of a direct hit by a shell in the vehicle, it was blown up. The passenger of the car died on the spot, the driver was wounded," the PGO said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

