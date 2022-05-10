Kyiv plans to restore 20 houses damaged by shelling by autumn – Klitschko

By autumn, some 20 buildings in which load-bearing structures have not been damaged out of 390 damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian army are planned to be restored in Kyiv, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"As a result of Russia's military aggression, some 390 buildings in our city were damaged: some 222 apartment buildings, of which 20 buildings can be restored in the first turn, and our task is to be able to repair these buildings by the end of summer, where the supporting structures are not damaged," Klitschko said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to him, the cost of these works will be approximately EUR 6 million.

He said some buildings are still being examined by experts.

Klitschko said that 75 educational institutions were damaged in Kyiv, including 30 preschool institutions, some 17 health facilities and 11 cultural institutions.