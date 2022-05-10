Facts

Govt to present plan for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction in Switzerland on July 4-5 – ambassador

The Ukrainian government will present a plan for full-scale post-war restoration of the state at an international conference on July 4-5 in the Swiss city of Lugano, Ukrainian Ambassador to Switzerland Artem Rybchenko told reporters after a meeting with Bern Mayor Alec von Graffenried.

According to the diplomat, the conference will bring together from 700 to 1,000 participants, including politicians, economists and experts from around the world. The discussion with proposals on the participation of the world in the revival of Ukraine in the post-war period will be opened by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.

The event aims not only to raise funds for the reconstruction of the country, but also to present future projects for the reconstruction of the affected infrastructure, as well as developments on a wide range of problems – from demining the territory of Ukraine to the rehabilitation of war-affected children.

Rybchenko met with the mayor of the Swiss capital during a symbolic laying of a linden alley in the central park of the city in memory of the victims of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

