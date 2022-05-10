Facts

17:13 10.05.2022

Germany insists on Ukraine's full EU membership – Burbock

1 min read
Germany insists on Ukraine's full EU membership – Burbock

Germany insists on Ukraine's full membership in the EU, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"We insist on Ukraine's full membership in the EU. We want to carry out a deep reform in the EU, and this will also be a lesson after this war of aggression. I want to make it clear that now is not the time to consider paragraphs. Now, it is the time to take a very clear position, a position between war and peace," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

Over past day, 34 aircraft sorties made to Azovstal territory, including eight sorties of strategic bombers - Azov regiment

LATEST

If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

Russia shelling Chernihiv, Sumy regions daily, repeatedly throughout day

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

Ukraine does not see NATO's active, strong position on Russia's war against Ukraine – FM

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Donor conference for Ukraine may take place on sidelines of Davos Forum

Zelensky urges Malta to block Russian property, Russian companies' activities

US National Intelligence's director believes negotiation process on Ukraine to be unsuccessful so far

Russia loses membership in some intl institutions in fields of economy, transport, energy, communications – MFA

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD