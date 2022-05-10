Germany insists on Ukraine's full EU membership – Burbock
Germany insists on Ukraine's full membership in the EU, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.
"We insist on Ukraine's full membership in the EU. We want to carry out a deep reform in the EU, and this will also be a lesson after this war of aggression. I want to make it clear that now is not the time to consider paragraphs. Now, it is the time to take a very clear position, a position between war and peace," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.