14:24 10.05.2022

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns Russian cyber attack on Ukraine an hour before the war

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the entire Community, issued a declaration condemning Russia's cyber attack on Ukraine an hour before the war started by the Kremlin, which "facilitated aggression" and caused disruptions not only in Ukraine, but also in EU states.

This is the subject of a declaration by European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, the text of which was distributed in Brussels on Tuesday.

"The European Union and its Member States, together with its international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the satellite KA-SAT network, operated by Viasat," the declaration says.

Borrell recalled that the cyberattack had occurred an hour before Russia's unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which contributed to the military aggression. "This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States," he stated.

The EU High Representative stressed that "this unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia’s continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine." "Such behaviour is contrary to the expectations set by all UN Member States, including the Russian Federation, of responsible State behaviour and the intentions of States in cyberspace," Borrell said.

He also believes that cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, including critical infrastructure, "could spill over into other countries and cause systemic effects putting the security of Europe’s citizens at risk," he said. The European Union, working closely with its partners, is considering further steps to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to such malicious behaviour in cyberspace. "The European Union will continue to provide coordinated political, financial and material support to Ukraine to strengthen its cyber resilience," the EU High Representative said.

In addition, he again called on Russia "to stop this war and bring an end to the senseless human suffering immediately."

