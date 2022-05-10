Facts

13:00 10.05.2022

Lithuanian Parliament recognizes Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

The Lithuanian Parliament has recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, said chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Lithuania has recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide against the Ukrainian people," Stefanchuk wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

He thanked Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen and deputies of the Lithuanian Seimas "for supporting this historic decision."

"I urge the whole world to take up the slack so that the memory of the mass murders of Ukrainians will never be erased by the enemy," the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament stressed.

