Facts

13:26 10.05.2022

Several cases of ATO/JFO veterans being shot by Russian occupiers recorded - MP Lubynets

1 min read
Several cases of ATO/JFO veterans being shot by Russian occupiers recorded - MP Lubynets

The Committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national minorities and interethnic relations recorded several cases of Ukrainian ATO/JFO veterans being shot by Russian occupiers in the presence of their families, head of the committee Dmytro Lubynets said.

"The entire population is being identified, and after that, citizens of Ukraine from 14 to 80 years old go through filtration camps. First of all, they are looking for […] men: they register absolutely everyone. But those who have the status of the ATO participant, a veteran of the Joint Forces Operation, according to our information, they are all arrested. There are many examples of them being demolished immediately. We have several examples when some of our veterans were taken out of their house and shot dead in front of their family members, wife and children," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Tuesday.

At the same time, the former law enforcement officers are demanded to take an "oath" before the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns Russian cyber attack on Ukraine an hour before the war

Two-thirds of Kyiv residents return to capital - Klitschko

Russian aggression in Ukraine kills 226 children, injures 416

War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 3,381 civilians, 3,680 more wounded – UN

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

LATEST

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns Russian cyber attack on Ukraine an hour before the war

Volnovakha 90% destroyed - MPLubynets

Two-thirds of Kyiv residents return to capital - Klitschko

Enemy attacks two communities of Sumy region, department of border service 'Hirsk' - North Operational Command

Enemy mines houses, schools, kindergartens, roadsides in liberated settlements in Kharkiv region

SBU: Enemy lists its killed soldiers as ‘missing’ in order to hide war losses

Lithuanian Parliament recognizes Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Russian aggression in Ukraine kills 226 children, injures 416

War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 3,381 civilians, 3,680 more wounded – UN

Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD