Several cases of ATO/JFO veterans being shot by Russian occupiers recorded - MP Lubynets

The Committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national minorities and interethnic relations recorded several cases of Ukrainian ATO/JFO veterans being shot by Russian occupiers in the presence of their families, head of the committee Dmytro Lubynets said.

"The entire population is being identified, and after that, citizens of Ukraine from 14 to 80 years old go through filtration camps. First of all, they are looking for […] men: they register absolutely everyone. But those who have the status of the ATO participant, a veteran of the Joint Forces Operation, according to our information, they are all arrested. There are many examples of them being demolished immediately. We have several examples when some of our veterans were taken out of their house and shot dead in front of their family members, wife and children," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Tuesday.

At the same time, the former law enforcement officers are demanded to take an "oath" before the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic."