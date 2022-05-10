Enemy attacks two communities of Sumy region, department of border service 'Hirsk' - North Operational Command

Enemy troops shelled the territories of Novoslobidska and Vorozhbianska communities of Sumy region, as well as the site of the Horsk border service department in Chernihiv region, the North Operational Command reports.

"The evening of May 9 in Sumy region ended again with alarm and shelling. At about 10 p.m., the Russians shelled the territories of Novoslobidska and Vorozhbianska communities. There were no losses, information on the destruction is being specified," the message on Facebook said.

On May 9, the territory of Chernihiv region was also subjected to shelling by the Russian Federation, namely the Hirsk department of the border service.

In the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, posted on the telegram channel on Tuesday, it appears that on the evening of May 9, Russian aircraft fired unguided missiles at the border areas of Chernihiv region.

"In particular, the aggressors made several launches to a depth of up to half a kilometer from the line of the state border across the territory of Novhorod-Siversky and Koriukivsky districts of Chernihiv region. The rockets exploded in a wooded area and in a field and caused a deadwood fire, the border guards quickly put out the fire and prevented it from spreading," the message says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.