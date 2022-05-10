Facts

13:10 10.05.2022

Enemy mines houses, schools, kindergartens, roadsides in liberated settlements in Kharkiv region

A large number of booby traps have been found in the liberated settlements of Kharkiv region.

"The enemy mines residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, roadsides or fields," the press service reports, citing head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

According to him, after the liberation, local residents told the authorities and the military about the inhuman treatment of Russian soldiers towards them.

"If we talk about Tsyrkuny, people sat in basements for almost a month and a half without an exit, appeared on the street only to find food, water or ask for help - many of them were injured from shelling. At the same time, the invaders either fired warning shots or immediately fired to kill. Local residents met our liberators with joy and gratitude," Synehubov said.

According to him, the enemy has not abandoned plans to capture Kharkiv and the region, but the Ukrainian military understand how to act if the situation worsens.

