SBU: Enemy lists its killed soldiers as ‘missing’ in order to hide war losses

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports attempts by the Russian Federation to conceal real losses in military operations by listing killed Russian servicemen as "missing".

On Tuesday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted an audio intercept of a conversation with an occupier on its Telegram channel, from which it follows that bodies of killed Russian soldiers are stacked in improvised dumpsites.

The Russian soldier said that his acquaintance paid the guards to find her relative at such a dump near Donetsk.

"It's a landfill of human height, he says there are thousands of them. That's where they dump them. It's easier for them to say ‘missing’ ... It's not a morgue, it's a landfill. It's huge, like a field or a landfill ... It's fenced, cordoned off, no one is allowed in... they bring thousands there," says the invader.

In a comment under the audio intercept, the SBU notes: "Parents, wives and relatives of occupiers should think about whether they are ready to have their loved ones torn apart by dogs or rotting in a landfill in the open air. Or is it better to do everything possible to prevent them from going to this war?"