Ukraine expects confident leadership from Germany in helping to fight Russian aggressor – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas in Kyiv on Sunday, May 8, noted the importance of this visit at a difficult time for the country and on a special day, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

"The president said Ukraine expects strong and confident leadership from Germany in helping our country in the fight against the Russian aggressor," the presidential press service said.

The parties discussed, first of all, further defense assistance to Ukraine from Germany, as well as strengthening sanctions against the Russian aggressor.

The head of state noted the adoption by the Bundestag of a resolution calling on the German government to expand and accelerate the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's movement towards EU membership. Zelensky expressed his belief that official Berlin would support granting Ukraine candidate status.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Germany for financial support of the Ukrainian economy and called for playing a leading role in restoring the Ukrainian territories destroyed by the Russian army.

"For her part, Bärbel Bas thanked Volodymyr Zelensky for the meeting. She said it was very important for her to be in Ukraine on May 8 and have the opportunity to honor the memory of the victims of the Second World War," the office said.