We already close to solving problem of banning Russian oil imports – European Council President Michel
President of the European Council Charles Michel says the European Union is already close to solving the problem with the ban on Russian oil imports.
At a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Monday, he said the European Council is working to free the countries of the European Union from Russian pressure from the supply of energy carriers. The council officials are already discussing, they are already close to solving the problem of banning Russian oil imports.