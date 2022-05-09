Zelensky thanks German Bundestag President for his visit to Kyiv on May 8

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas in Kyiv on Sunday, May 8.

"We really appreciate that on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, and in such a difficult time of war for us, the President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas came to support Ukraine. The decisions voted in the Bundestag for our country are very important for us. We hope for your support and future membership of Ukraine in the EU. Thank you for visiting," Zelensky said on Telegram channel.