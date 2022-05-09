Facts

UK promises to increase military aid to Ukraine by GBP 1.3 bln

Great Britain intends to allocate an additional GBP 1.3 billion for military assistance to Ukraine, media said citing the country's authorities.

The media said that in this way London will almost double its previous promises of military assistance.

The Telegraph said, citing British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak that this is a guarantee of continued military and operational assistance to Ukraine.

Government sources said that additional spending in Ukraine will come from the reserve used by the government in case of emergencies.

The Telegraph said the aid package will also include GBP 300 million worth of previously pledged electronic warfare equipment, radar countermeasures against artillery fire, and other items.

The media said this statement by London was made before a video conference of the leaders of the G7 countries, scheduled for Sunday, who plan to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia.

