20:00 09.05.2022

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

Russian troops fired town of Pryvillia using "Hailstones," two children were killed, a woman and two more children were severely wounded, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"After lunch, the orcs from 'Hailstones' fired at the residential sector of Pryvillia. The shells flew into the houses. After the shelling, the Luhansk-1 rapid response group set off around the town in search of possible victims. On one of the streets in the courtyard they found two corpses of minors. Boys 11 and 14 years old were found without signs of life. Two more girls 12 and 8 years old and a woman 69 years old were wounded," he said on Facebook.

The police are now working on the spot, as the Regional Military Administration's head said, there may be more victims.

