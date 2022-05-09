Facts

19:41 09.05.2022

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

1 min read
As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

As a result of night enemy shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, a house was destroyed, some 11 people were previously under the rubble, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Already at night, the Russians opened fire on Shypylivka. A two-story house was destroyed there. According to preliminary information, some 11 people were under the rubble. Four houses were damaged in Rubizhne, nine in Severodonetsk, and two more in Lysychansk," Haidai said on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning, May 8.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Today Ukraine to give EU answers to second part of questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status – Shmyhal at meeting with Michel

Three missiles fired by Russian occupiers in Odesa, two hit residential area, one shot down by air defense – local authorities

LATEST

Zelensky talking with Council of Europe Secretary General: It is important for us that you are personally convinced of Russian occupiers' war crimes in Kyiv region

Over 1 mln Ukrainians taken to Russia's territory – Denisova

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Ukraine expects confident leadership from Germany in helping to fight Russian aggressor – Zelensky

We already close to solving problem of banning Russian oil imports – European Council President Michel

Zelensky thanks German Bundestag President for his visit to Kyiv on May 8

UK promises to increase military aid to Ukraine by GBP 1.3 bln

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

Storting's Head, FM of Norway visit Bucha, Irpin

Trudeau: Russia's atrocities in Mariupol, Bucha elsewhere only strengthen our determination to ensure Putin loses this war

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD