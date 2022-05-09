As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

As a result of night enemy shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, a house was destroyed, some 11 people were previously under the rubble, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Already at night, the Russians opened fire on Shypylivka. A two-story house was destroyed there. According to preliminary information, some 11 people were under the rubble. Four houses were damaged in Rubizhne, nine in Severodonetsk, and two more in Lysychansk," Haidai said on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning, May 8.