Facts

17:58 09.05.2022

Ukraine submits completed second part of questionnaire to EU for obtaining candidate status – Stefanishyna


Ukraine submits completed second part of questionnaire to EU for obtaining candidate status – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine had submitted to the European Union a completed second part of a questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

According to the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister, today, May 9, Ukraine submitted to the European Union a completed second part of the questionnaire required to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership.

It is noted that in this document, Ukraine assessed the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the European one (acquis communautaire), and the answers to the second part are about 4,000 pages, which show a picture of the state of Ukrainian legislation after 8 years of implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.

"We are optimistic that at the end of this month a positive conclusion will be signed by the President of the European Commission regarding the future movement of Ukraine into the EU," Stefanishyna later said on the air of the national TV marathon.

