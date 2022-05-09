Shmyhal, Michel coordinate joint steps to solve problem of Ukrainian agricultural exports

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal at a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel coordinated joint steps to solve the problem of exporting Ukrainian agricultural products.

According to the government press service, Shmyhal stressed at the meeting that the world is already feeling the consequences of the war unleashed by Russia for global food security, since shipping in the Black Sea has been stopped since February 24.

"Some ships were forced to enter ports from external raids due to shelling, damage, death of crew members. Now about 70 ships are blocked in the seaports of Ukraine, including 10 in the port of Odesa. The vast majority of ships are bulk carriers and general cargo ships. Some 90 million tonnes of agricultural products are blocked, which Ukraine planned to supply to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, part of the supplies were taken out by road and by rail, while others are under fire or captured by the Russian military.

The head of government stressed that Ukraine is losing $170 million daily due to blocked ports, and our country's export opportunities have fallen by more than half.

"The blocking of Ukrainian seaports by Russia has already led to a sharp increase in prices for wheat, corn and sunflower oil on world markets. And, despite the intentions of the aggressor to create a food crisis in the world, we must do everything together to prevent starvation in separate countries," Shmyhal stressed.

He noted that today Russia is trying to misinform the world community in order to lift sanctions, but according to him, the fault in the food crisis lies only with Russia.

President of the European Council Michel emphasized that Odesa plays a key role in ensuring the food security of countries around the world.

"Right now, millions of tonnes of food products are blocked in Odesa. And this potentially means a dramatic situation for many countries of the world. This is especially true for developing countries. And Russia bears all responsibility for this situation," the press service of the Ukrainian government quotes Michel.

The President of the European Council assured that the EU would do everything possible to solve the problem of food disaster in the world.