MFA on appointment in so-called L/DPR of 'ambassadors' in Russia: These 'diplomats' to face strictest responsibility

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said the ambassadors appointed in the pseudo-republics of the "DPR" and "LPR" in Russia will face the strictest responsibility, as well as other traitors to Ukraine.

"Media: 'Republics' of ORDLO appointed 'ambassadors' in Russia.' The country of crooked mirrors. Russia created pseudo-republics. It appointed its own ambassadors. These 'diplomats' will face the strictest responsibility. Just like the rest of the traitors," Nikolenko said on Facebook.