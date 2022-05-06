Lithuanian FM announces need to continue weapons supply to Ukraine

It is necessary to continue deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

At a press conference with the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday, Landsbergis said it may seem to some that Ukraine has already received a lot of weapons and a lot is still coming to Ukraine. But the war has not yet been won. There is a day of victory, it will be. The prime minister said that in order to achieve this victory, more needs to be done Lithuania must continue the supply of weapons.

He said that no country should now think that they have already done everything for Ukraine.