German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

The visit of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Ukraine on the day of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 9 would be a powerful step, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

Speaking in a video link to the participants of the Chatham House analytical center, the head of state said he had repeatedly invited Scholz to come to Ukraine.

"Such a visit on May 9 would be a powerful step," Zelensky said, adding that he had spoken with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the day before, who was also invited to pay a visit.

"Ukraine is open. Although today, when we have a war, our door is not open, because we do not have a door. Come in and support us," he said.

